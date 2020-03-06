Orangeburg woman accused of tax evasion
S.C. Department of Revenue

S.C. Department of Revenue agents charged an Orangeburg woman with tax evasion, the agency announced Friday.

Dwanrhea Sharnette Williams, 44, was charged with three counts of tax evasion.

Warrants allege she submitted a withholding allowance certificate to her employer claiming to be exempt from taxes.

She allegedly did not file individual income tax returns for 2016–2018, with a gross income of more than $285,000 for that time. She is charged with evading more than $13,000 in taxes.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge.

