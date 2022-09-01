Orangeburg woman accused of stealing fifth car

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 25-year-old woman accused of stealing four vehicles in one week is now accused of a fifth theft.

Kennedy Alanis Wood, of 410 Brezzy Drive, Orangeburg, was served on Wednesday with warrants for grand larceny and leaving the scene of an accident.

The charges stem from an Aug. 18 incident at Texaco, located at 1111 Boulevard Street.

The driver of a 2010 Dodge Challenger was leaving the parking lot of a grocery store on Columbia Road when an unknown woman approached him and asked for a ride, according to an incident report.

He agreed and decided to make a stop at the Texaco station.

He got out of his car, but left the woman inside and the keys in the ignition.

The man went in the store to make a purchase. He alleges that while he was in line at the checkout counter, he saw the woman climb into the driver’s seat and attempt to drive away in his car.

She allegedly backed into another car.

The customer with the damaged car claimed he recognized the woman. He went outside to ask her to pay for damages, but she allegedly ran off.

Wood is also facing charges from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly stole four vehicles from various people who gave her rides to convenience stores from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22.

Those charges include four counts of grand larceny and one count of failure to stop for blue lights.

Wood was taken into custody on Aug. 22 by deputies following a 30-mile chase that reached speeds of 110 mph.

In a separate incident, a Dantzler Street landlord claims a former tenant hasn’t been able to take 21 cats with her. He called officers about the situation on Monday.

Officers saw the tenant removing her personal belongings and placing them on the lawn.

They also found 21 cats of various ages in OK condition and “an overwhelming odor of cat urine,” according to the incident report.

The landlord said the tenant knew two months ago that she needed to leave.

The tenant said she had not attempted to place the cats with any animal rescue groups, the report said.

Officers reached out to two local cat rescue groups, but both rescues were full. The tenant said she’d call more rescue groups for assistance.