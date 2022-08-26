Orangeburg woman accused of stealing 4 vehicles; reports claim suspect asked friends for rides

A 25-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of stealing four vehicles in a week.

Kennedy Alanis Wood was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on Monday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Wood, of 410 Breezy Drive, is facing four counts of grand larceny and one count of failure to stop for blue lights.

She remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office claims that Wood got people to give her rides to convenience stores. She allegedly took off in their vehicles while the drivers were in the stores.

She’s accused in the following incidents:

• 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15: A man reported that a female friend asked him for a ride to the store, according to an incident report.

The man picked his friend up at her Breezy Drive home and took her to the EnMarket, located at 1688 Neeses Highway.

After arriving at the store, the man removed the keys from the ignition of his 2018 blue Honda Civic. The woman asked him for the keys, explaining it was hot, the report said.

The man claims that when he returned to his car, both it and woman were gone.

• 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16: A woman report a female friend asked for a ride to the EnMarket to meet her boyfriend, according to an incident report.

Both women went into the store and then returned to the 2017 Nissan Altima.

The woman said her friend began to cry. The friend asked the woman to go in the store to buy a drink.

The woman went in the store to buy her friend a drink. The friend and the Altima allegedly disappeared from the parking lot.

• 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17: A man told deputies he was driving on Cannon Bridge Road when a woman stopped him and asked for a ride to the store, according to an incident report.

She got inside his 2011 Buick Enclave and they drove to Young’s convenience store, located at 1041 Cannon Bridge Road.

The man got out of his SUV and went in the store. The woman allegedly got in the driver’s seat and took off.

• 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22: A man reported that a female friend stole the 2015 Nissan Frontier he was driving. The Frontier belongs to the man’s mother.

The man said his friend texted him and asked for a ride to the EnMarket, according to an incident report.

When they got to the store, she got out to buy cigarettes. She stood in the doorway of the store to tell the man that she didn’t have her identification with her.

The man got out of the Frontier and entered the store to buy cigarettes for her. She then allegedly ran from the store and took off in the SUV.

The man’s mother was able to provide dispatchers with the location of the SUV due to a GPS tracking system.

Deputies allege they finally got the driver of the Frontier to stop after a 30-mile chase where speeds reached 110 mph.

If convicted, Wood faces up to 10 years on each grand larceny charge.