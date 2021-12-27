Orangeburg woman accused of stabbing man; suspect also charged in Aug. incident

An Orangeburg woman is accused of stabbing a man in his side on Christmas morning, puncturing his liver and a kidney.

Kuanisha Shanquette Reed, 31, of 1120 Wolfe Trail Apt. 251, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers got a call at 7:35 a.m. Saturday about a man who needed medical attention at Reed’s apartment, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The report claims that an intoxicated Reed let officers into her apartment and told them that a man was upstairs “leaking blood.”

Officers found the man on a deflated air mattress with wounds on his lower right side. The wounds were covered with gauze and duct tape.

The man initially claimed he was walking home on Whaley Street when a male asked him if he could light a cigarette, the report says. As he gave the male a lighter, two other males came and stabbed him, he said.

He told officers that he crawled through the backdoor of the apartment, the report said.

Officers searched for any traces of blood at the backdoor, but didn’t find any.

One officer reported seeing a red substance on a sidewalk, but it was ketchup.

As officers were talking with the injured man, they allegedly heard Reed talking to someone on her phone, making comments about she “won’t go to jail for this.”

When Orangeburg County EMS arrived and began treating the injured man’s wounds, he said, “She stabbed me,” referring to Reed, the report states.

Officers allege that when they questioned Reed, she claimed the injured man “had fallen down the stairs, struck the front door and had been gushing blood.”

Officers didn’t see any blood on the stairs or on the front door.

The injured man claimed he and Reed had gotten into an argument around 2 a.m. She came upstairs and allegedly stabbed him.

At the time of the incident, Reed was out on bond on the same charge stemming from an Aug. 22 stabbing incident outside of a Whaley Street residence.

If convicted in the August incident and the most recent one, Reed faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the charges.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.