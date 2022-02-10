Orangeburg woman accused of leaving toddler home alone

An Orangeburg woman is accused of leaving her toddler alone for over an hour at an Orangeburg apartment, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Antonaisha Demonyah Fairey of 406 Malibu Drive is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Fairey turned 18 on Wednesday.

Her child is younger than 3, according to a warrant.

Officers were called out to the Malibu Drive apartment shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police incident report.

A person reported that she heard a child screaming “mommy” from the door of an apartment. The person looked outside and saw a toddler standing in a doorway.

The person was about to investigate what was happening when she noticed the toddler was across the road in a grassy area, according to the incident report.

A vehicle was traveling down the street at the time but slowed down when the driver spotted the child.

The person secured the toddler, the report said.

The toddler's grandmother arrived and said she did not know why the toddler was home alone and did not know where her daughter was at the time, the report said.

S.C. Department of Social Services workers arrived and determined that a 45-day safety plan would be put in place and that temporary guardianship would be provided.

