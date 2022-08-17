Orangeburg woman accused of killing mother

A 36-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of shooting and killing her mother.

Lashaun L. Tucker, of 285 Shadow Lawn Drive, is facing one count of murder, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

The warrant alleges that she confessed to shooting and killing 69-year-old Vivian Mason Tucker.

Vivian Tucker’s body was discovered after her mother couldn’t get her on the phone, according to an incident report.

Her mother sent her son to Vivian Tucker’s home at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When the brother got to the home, located at 253 Shadow Lawn Drive, he found her unresponsive inside.

When Orangeburg County EMS arrived, a medic told a deputy that the woman’s death seemed suspicious, according to the incident report.

The medic noted that the deceased woman had been inside of the home a couple of hours before someone called for help.

As deputies waited for the coroner to arrive, one of them asked Lashaun Tucker what took place, the report states.

A large portion of the report was redacted after that, but it claims, “Lashuan admitted to shooting Vivian twice with the handgun.” The report also alleges the handgun was secured inside the home where Lashaun Tucker placed it.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said a motive in the case remains under investigation.

Williams said it appears Vivian Tucker was shot twice, but her official cause of death will be determined during an autopsy scheduled later this week.

Lashaun Tucker remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A circuit judge may consider setting her bond at a later date.

She has no criminal record except for a couple of traffic tickets from a few years ago.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.