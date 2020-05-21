Orangeburg woman accused of killing man in domestic dispute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg woman is accused of shooting a man to death in a domestic dispute on Wednesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced.

“This is the not the first time we’ve been to this address in response to a domestic dispute,” Ravenell said. “In just a few minutes, this went from argument to someone being shot.”

Shantell Corley, 33, is facing charges of murder and first-degree burglary.

The Orangeburg woman was taken into custody Wednesday evening after investigators were called out to Presidential Drive.

Deputies arrived to find a 33-year-old man on the ground with a concerned citizen using a towel to apply pressure to what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

As deputies assisted the concerned citizen, a woman ran out of a nearby apartment shouting, “I shot him!” according to the incident report.

Witnesses told investigators the woman had been distraught after her vehicle was towed. However, it was brought back by the towing company.

After the return of the vehicle, the couple began arguing in public before entering an apartment, according to the witnesses.