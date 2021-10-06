 Skip to main content
Orangeburg woman accused of hitting ex, damaging vehicles
A 20-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend and damaging his vehicles with bricks.

Makaila Somone Peoples, of 610 Bennett Street, is facing charges of trespassing after warning, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000 and third-degree domestic violence

According to an incident report, a Summers Avenue man reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday that he wanted to place Peoples on a trespass notice.

When police spoke with Peoples, she asked them to place her ex-boyfriend on a trespass notice for her residential address.

At 9:12 a.m., Peoples allegedly returned to her ex-boyfriend’s property.

Officers reported seeing Peoples’ Honda sedan attempting to leave the scene. They initiated at traffic stop.

Peoples allegedly exited the Honda, walked toward her ex-boyfriend “and began to yell and hit him,” the report states.

An officer detained her and placed her in handcuffs.

Officers claim Peoples then kicked her ex-boyfriend in his groin, continued to yell and curse and said she was going to kill him.

They also claim Peoples used bricks to damage a Dodge Charger and GMC truck.

Peoples faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a court fine, if she’s convicted.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

