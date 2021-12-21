Orangeburg woman accused of hammer attack

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 35-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of attacking her husband with a hammer.

Ashleigh S. Proveaux, of Hickory Hill Road, is charged with first-degree domestic violence.

Proveaux’s husband accused her of shoving and hitting him during an argument on Dec. 2.

He claims she then retrieved a hammer. He locked himself in a bedroom.

Proveaux allegedly shattered a window and struck the bedroom door with the hammer.

Proveaux’s husband alleges she then opened the bedroom door and attacked him with the hammer.

He had bruises on his arms and a cut inside of his mouth, the report states.

The husband reported the allegations on Saturday, Dec. 18, according to the incident report.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Gary Doremus set Proveaux’s bond at $1,000 cash or surety on Monday. She posted bail that afternoon.

If convicted, Proveaux faces up to 10 years in prison.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole two white LG window air conditioning and heating units from an Amelia Street home. The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the window units is $1,400.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.