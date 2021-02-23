Orangeburg woman accused of giving teen alcohol, cigarettes, ‘molly’

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 28-year-old Orangeburg woman is facing the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she allegedly gave liquor, beer, cigarettes and “molly” to a 14-year-old girl.
The alleged incident took place on Feb. 2, 2020. She was charged on Feb. 19, 2021.
A warrant alleges the teen said she and the woman had been in a relationship for six months.
The teen alleged that the woman gave her Amsterdam liquor with pineapple, Newport cigarettes and beer. She also claimed the woman allowed her to smoke molly.
Molly is commonly called “ecstasy.”
If the woman is convicted, she faces a maximum fine of $3,000, up to three years in prison or both.
In an unrelated incident report, a 40-year-old Orangeburg man allegedly crashed his vehicle into a Sellers Avenue fence at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The driver told officers that a dog ran out in front of his vehicle and he swerved to avoid hitting it, the report said. He said his vehicle then hydroplaned.
Officers reported finding an open container of Keystone Ice beer in a cup holder. The driver allegedly admitted he consumed one beer.
The driver refused both a field sobriety test and a breath test.
He also refused treatment at the Regional Medical Center.
Officers charged the man with driving under the influence. Dispatchers told officers that the driver had a beginner’s permit.
Officers transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone ransacked a Crosby Street man’s home in Cordova on Monday, according to an incident report. His black Bluetooth speakers were stolen.
The speakers are valued at $2,000.
