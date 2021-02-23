Orangeburg woman accused of giving teen alcohol, cigarettes, ‘molly’

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 28-year-old Orangeburg woman is facing the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she allegedly gave liquor, beer, cigarettes and “molly” to a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 2, 2020. She was charged on Feb. 19, 2021.

A warrant alleges the teen said she and the woman had been in a relationship for six months.

The teen alleged that the woman gave her Amsterdam liquor with pineapple, Newport cigarettes and beer. She also claimed the woman allowed her to smoke molly.

Molly is commonly called “ecstasy.”

If the woman is convicted, she faces a maximum fine of $3,000, up to three years in prison or both.

In an unrelated incident report, a 40-year-old Orangeburg man allegedly crashed his vehicle into a Sellers Avenue fence at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver told officers that a dog ran out in front of his vehicle and he swerved to avoid hitting it, the report said. He said his vehicle then hydroplaned.