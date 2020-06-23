Orangeburg woman accused of Father’s Day shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman is accused of shooting at a man on Father’s Day.

Lashonda Denise Lane, 33, of 1781 B Street, is charged with attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The man told deputies Lane stopped by his home, but he felt she did it to agitate him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

He asked her, “What are you doing here? You got my daddy locked up and hit my girlfriend over the head with a bottle.”

The man said Lane left. He began to walk away from his home.

He told deputies that he noticed Lane driving by him on Ellis Avenue. He alleged she pointed a small firearm at him and shot at him from the passenger window.

The man then called deputies.

Deputies located Lane moments later because they saw her drive by.

She told deputies that the man threatened to kill her when they talked outside of his home, but she never saw him with any weapon.

The man was not injured.