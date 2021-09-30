Orangeburg woman accused of driving suspect to, from beating

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman is accused of driving a man away from the scene of an attack on another person.

Glendrella Kendrica Nesh Green, 23, of 1120 Wolfe Trail Apt. 260, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

She’s accused of driving 33-year-old Raphael Donta Reed, of 348 Dowlingwood Drive, Ridgeland, to a Five Chop Road business on July 10.

A warrant accuses Reed of using a rusty piece of steel to strike a 26-year-old man “in the head numerous times, causing great bodily harm and possibly death.”

The 26-year-old suffered a skull fracture.

Green is also accused of driving Reed from the scene.

Warrants allege that verbal statements from the injured man, video footage and photographs from the scene attest to Green and Reed’s involvement in the crime.

If Green is convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

If Reed is convicted of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison. Reed was taken into custody on Sept. 15

