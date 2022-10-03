Orangeburg woman accused of chasing mother with gun; 29-year-old denies claims

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 29-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of holding a gun while chasing after her mother in the yard, according to a warrant.

Kassandra D. Brown, of 736 Bennett Street, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.

The alleged incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses claim Brown threatened to kill her mother during the chase.

Her mother retreated to a neighbor’s house, but Brown allegedly tried to force her way inside.

Brown was taken into custody shortly afterward. She denied having a weapon and chasing her mother.

No one reported being physically injured during the incident.

If Brown is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

In other ODPS incidents:

• An Orangeburg man is accused of robbing a business at 1500 Wingate Street on Sept. 27.

Wille Deran Irick, 52, of 351 Cemetery Street, Orangeburg, is charged with armed robbery.

He’s accused of entering the business, grabbing his waist area as if he had a gun and demanding the keys for the register and the victim’s vehicle.

If convicted, Irick faces up to 30 years in prison.

• Three children were taken into emergency custody by the S.C. Department of Social Services on Sunday morning after one of them allegedly walked naked down John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an incident report.

A passerby discovered the 8-year-old boy at 3:22 a.m., wrapped him in a towel and called police.

Officers claim this is the fourth time in a month that the boy managed to get away from his parents in the middle of the night.

Officers located the boy’s parents at the motel where he lives with them, siblings ages 10 and 4, along with four dogs and a cat.

The father told officers that his son is autistic and non-verbal, the report said. He allegedly told an officer that he doesn’t know how to keep his son from leaving the hotel room at night.

The father said he and his wife went to sleep at 2:30 a.m.

Officers claim that when they checked on the welfare of the children, they smelled the “odor of feces and urine emanating from the room.”

• Someone stole a Goodman air conditioning unit from a Freeland Street home. The theft was reported on Oct. 1.

The unit is valued at $3,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 19-year-old Branchville man is facing one count of threatening the life of a public official.

The alleged incident took place at Bethune-Bowman High School on Sept. 17. A deputy asked the man to leave the school multiple times, according to the incident report.

Jayquan Abraham, of 571 Hollyhock Road, is accused of telling the deputy, “You p - - - -, I bet you won’t take that vest off, I’ll bet you’re a - -.”

Abraham was taken into custody on Thursday.

If convicted, Abraham faces a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.