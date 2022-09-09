Orangeburg woman accused of burglary; report claims suspect cooked pizza, chicken

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman is accused of breaking into a home and cooking pizza and chicken.

Mercedes Angela Fludd, 34, of 1004 Henley Street, is charged with first-degree burglary.

The homeowner contacted police after she received a phone alert at 4:15 a.m. Friday that her Broughton Street house alarm had been activated.

The homeowner used her phone to access the surveillance cameras at her home. She spotted a woman “pacing back and forth eating her food,” an incident report said.

Police attempted to use a spare key to get inside the home.

As they did, a woman opened the door, the report said.

Police say they saw a woman cooking frozen pizza and frozen chicken.

The woman claimed she was in her sister’s house and there were people in the front yard, according to the incident report.

Police noted there weren’t any people in the front yard. The report doesn’t indicate that was her sister’s home.

The value of the pizza and chicken is $20.

If convicted, Fludd faces up to life in prison.

In an unrelated report, a corporate investigator at Truist bank reported on Thursday that an accountholder allegedly deposited fraudulent checks and then withdrew $26,000 from the bank’s ATM in Orangeburg.

The bank is located at 500 Bennett Street and the ATM withdrawals took place at various times between April 29 and July 18, the incident report states.

The Truist investigator claims the accountholder deposited the fraudulent checks via a mobile application.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman reported that a man claiming to represent a vehicle repossession business towed her 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup from the parking lot of the Lake Marion Inn in Santee.

The hotel is located at 626 Bass Drive.

She reported the incident on Thursday, but it happened on Tuesday, she said.

A dispatcher radioed to a deputy that the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles didn’t have the vehicle listed under the woman’s name.

The truck is valued at $20,000.