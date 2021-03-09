Orangeburg woman accused of breaking into bar

An Orangeburg woman is accused of breaking into a bar after hours and stealing money, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report and warrants.

Amanda Bethany Difino, 35, of 118 Cobb Road, is charged with grand larceny valued between $2,000 and $10,000, malicious injury to real property and violent second-degree burglary.

Someone approached the Pit Stop Pub at 2868 Bamberg Road at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, according to the incident report. The burglar wore black pants, a black hoodie and latex gloves.

The burglar initially tried to use a key to enter the front door, but was unsuccessful. The burglar then used a blunt object to force the back door open, the report states.

The burglar went to the alarm panel, entered a code to disable it and then shut off the breaker box. The burglar then stole cash and coins from the deposit box.

The incident was captured on the business’s video surveillance system. A latex glove was recovered outside the building.

Warrants allege that Difino confessed to the crimes.

Difino was booked into and released from the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Monday.

If convicted of violent second-degree burglary, Difino faces up to 15 years in prison.

