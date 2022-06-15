Orangeburg woman accused of attempted armed robbery

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 36-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of trying to rob another woman.

Melissa Ann Kearse, of 412 Glenfield Circle, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery.

A woman claims that Kearse followed her and her family members to their residence at Glenfield Apartments at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.

The woman claims Kearse told her it was her birthday.

The woman reminded Kearse that she’d told her “happy birthday” earlier that day.

That’s when Kearse allegedly brandished a weapon, demanding the woman to give her money, the report said.

The woman and her family went into their home and call law enforcement.

She told officers that Kearse presented a gun, but officers weren’t able to find one at the scene.

Officers located Kearse and frisked her before taking her into custody. A warrant claims officers found a black folding knife on Kearse’s person.

Kearse’s birthday isn’t until September.

If Kearse is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, officers responded to an activated alarm at Quick Pantry, located at 3380 Broughton Street, at 5 a.m. Wednesday. They discovered part of the front glass door shattered.

Officers thought a man walking nearby looked like the burglar seen in the surveillance footage from the business, according to an incident report.

Officers alleged the man was carrying bags containing trash and a new box of Newport cigarettes.

The man claimed a friend gave him the box of cigarettes, but the friend was no longer in the area.

Another officer reported seeing the man walk from a dumpster, so the officer searched it.

Officers found 53 packs of Newport 100s and a carton of Swisher Sweet Classics in the dumpster.

The cigarettes and cigars were returned to the business.

The value of the items is $484.97.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A woman claimed on Tuesday that a man sexually assaulted her over the course three years in Orangeburg County, according to an incident report.

She accused the man of buying her clothes and jewelry after the alleged sexual assaults.

She also claims he asked her not to tell his wife about any of it.

The case remains under investigation

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old male claimed two armed males robbed him of $29 and a cellphone around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was driving a car on Sulton Court when the two males approached him.

One of the males asked to use the teen’s phone, according to an incident report.

The teen was hesitant, but he handed his phone to the male.

The male then put the phone in his pocket, the report states.

The teen asked the male why he’d pocketed the phone.

The males allegedly pulled out firearms and pointed them at the teen’s temple, demanding that he give them his wallet.

The teen gave up his wallet. The armed males took the cash from the wallet and then tossed the wallet back in to the car the teen was driving.

The teen managed speed away and flagged down an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer, who contacted the sheriff’s office.

The teen wasn’t physically injured.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

