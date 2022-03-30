Orangeburg woman accused of attacking girlfriend

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 24-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of hitting, choking and dragging her girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Jaeel Alayshie Neals of 110 Hampton Chase Circle was charged Tuesday with second-degree domestic violence.

The girlfriend suffered injuries to her neck, arm and knee, according to the warrant.

A warrant claims the June 2021 incident took place in front of the girlfriend’s 2-year old child.

The girlfriend said she and Neals had been dating and cohabitating for a year.

The girlfriend alleged Neals first assaulted her on the second floor of the apartment, then dragged her down the stairs before beating and choking her.

The girlfriend said she grabbed her daughter and ran out to a neighbor's apartment before calling 911.

The girlfriend handed her daughter to a neighbor. She alleged that Neals then caught her outside and dragged her down the sidewalk, scraping her left knee on the cement.

The girlfriend claimed Neals took her cell phone, got a vehicle and left before police arrived.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg woman said someone broke into her house, stole her car key and then her car while she and her family slept, according to an incident report.

The woman arrived at her Presidential Drive residence shortly after midnight Tuesday and went upstairs to sleep. Her brother and cousin were sleeping on the first floor of the residence at the time.

The woman came downstairs Tuesday afternoon and noticed her car key and her 2014 Nissan Altima were missing. The back door of the residence was unlocked and partially open, according to the report.

Neither the brother nor the cousin saw the keys or car taken, the report said.

