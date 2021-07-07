Orangeburg woman accused of assaulting girlfriend

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman is accused of assaulting her girlfriend on Tuesday night.

Rachel Monique Wiggins, 38, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. She’s a resident of Glenfield Apartments on Columbia Road.

An officer was patrolling Glenfield Apartments at 11:30 p.m. when she noticed a woman frantically waving her hand from the inside of a parked vehicle, according to an incident report.

The officer reported the woman was topless and had blood on her face with a visible injury to her mouth, the report states. The woman was shaking and visibly upset.

She told the officer that she and Wiggins were watching television and began to argue.

Wiggins is accused of striking her girlfriend, “several times about her body with her hands and feet, causing injuries to include an abrasion of the tongue, closed head injury, contusion of the lip and facial area and a fractured nose.”