Orangeburg woman accused of assaulting girlfriend

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman is accused of assaulting her girlfriend on Tuesday night.
Rachel Monique Wiggins, 38, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. She’s a resident of Glenfield Apartments on Columbia Road.
An officer was patrolling Glenfield Apartments at 11:30 p.m. when she noticed a woman frantically waving her hand from the inside of a parked vehicle, according to an incident report.
The officer reported the woman was topless and had blood on her face with a visible injury to her mouth, the report states. The woman was shaking and visibly upset.
She told the officer that she and Wiggins were watching television and began to argue.
Wiggins is accused of striking her girlfriend, “several times about her body with her hands and feet, causing injuries to include an abrasion of the tongue, closed head injury, contusion of the lip and facial area and a fractured nose.”
The warrant also accuses Wiggins of impeding her girlfriend’s breathing, “several times by applying pressure to her throat while telling her that she was going to kill her. She’s also accused of breaking her girlfriend’s cellphone, preventing her from being able to call for help.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured woman to the Regional Medical Center.
Wiggins was transported to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
If Wiggins is convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
In other reports:
• Officers shattered the window of a locked Kia Soul to free a 1-year-old child who was strapped in a car seat without the air conditioning running or any window down, according to an incident report.
Officers reported it was 90 degrees outside and the vehicle wasn’t in a shaded area.
The child’s grandmother called officers to a Dantzler Street location on Tuesday afternoon.
When officers arrived, they saw the child was “sweating profusely and appeared to be lethargic,” the report states.
An officer used his baton to shatter one of the windows.
Orangeburg County EMS checked the child to ensure he was in good health.
The grandmother told officers that she was under the impression that her vehicle would not lock if her keys were inside of it. She attempted to find the spare key, but wasn’t successful.
No charges were filed in the incident.
• Someone reported seeing an elderly man on the ground by a gas pump at Dodges’, located at 1801 Old Edisto Drive, around 10 a.m. on July 2, according to an incident report.
The 90-year-old man believed he was in Daytona, Florida.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to RMC for treatment.
The man’s daughter said her father has a medical history of dementia, the report said.
• Someone burglarized an Adden Street residence on July 2 and stole a Microsoft Xbox I, a pair of size 11 black Alexander McQueen shoes and six pairs of size 10.5 Jordan sneakers.
The value of the stolen items is $2,050.
