Orangeburg woman accused hitting mother with metal broom handle

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 24-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of striking her mother with a metal broom handle in a rent dispute.

The 24-year-old is facing a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault and battery. She was taken into custody Sunday.

A warrant alleges the incident occurred on April 11 when the 24-year-old’s father told her she needs to move out or pay rent.

The mother claimed her daughter “became enraged.”

The mother had “visible injuries and swelling on her right and left arms,” the warrant states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the mother to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone burglarized an Orangeburg woman’s home while she was at work on Friday.

When she got to her Solomon Terrace home, she noticed her door frame was damaged and the living room curtains were disturbed.

She discovered someone rummaged through her dresser and stole a diamond ring, wedding band and Invicta watch.