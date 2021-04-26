Orangeburg woman accused hitting mother with metal broom handle

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 24-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of striking her mother with a metal broom handle in a rent dispute.
The 24-year-old is facing a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault and battery. She was taken into custody Sunday.
A warrant alleges the incident occurred on April 11 when the 24-year-old’s father told her she needs to move out or pay rent.
The mother claimed her daughter “became enraged.”
The mother had “visible injuries and swelling on her right and left arms,” the warrant states.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the mother to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone burglarized an Orangeburg woman’s home while she was at work on Friday.
When she got to her Solomon Terrace home, she noticed her door frame was damaged and the living room curtains were disturbed.
She discovered someone rummaged through her dresser and stole a diamond ring, wedding band and Invicta watch.
The value of the stolen items is $1,000.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima from a Forest Brook Drive residence in Neeses. The owner reported the vehicle missing Sunday.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reported it found the vehicle wrecked in Calhoun County earlier Sunday morning.
The value of the vehicle is $5,000.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.