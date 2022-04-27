Orangeburg-Wilkinson shooting suspect charged as an adult; solicitor claims O-W shooting involved gangs

The 14-year-old accused of shooting three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is being charged as an adult, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said Wednesday.

Pascoe believes the shooting was a gang-related incident between rival groups: the Bloods and Folk Nation.

“Today is far from being a great day in South Carolina,” Pascoe said. “True justice is not done when it is necessary to waive a 14-year-old” from family court to General Sessions Court.

“Today is a wakeup call for our state. Every society gets the criminal it deserves. And in South Carolina, we have 14-year-olds shooting at each other, children going to gang meetings instead of school and repeat offenders out on bond,” he said.

“If we do not get more community involvement, better criminal laws and major judicial reform, the violent crime problem will continue to get worse,” he added.

The 14-year-old is facing the following charges: three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm on school campus.

If convicted, the 14-year-old faces up to 30 years in prison, without parole, on each count.

Pascoe asked for the teen to be charged as an adult during a hearing last week before Family Court Judge Anne Gue Jones.

He said Jones ruled on the matter Wednesday morning.

Pascoe does not intend to release the suspect’s name or any information about the case until the 14-year-old’s bond hearing. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The shooting took place on Aug. 18, 2021 around 4 p.m. on the back of the school’s campus, located at 601 Bruin Parkway in Orangeburg.

The suspect has been held at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice since the incident.

Since the beginning of the case, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has pushed to have the suspect charged as an adult.

In the wake of the incident, district officials made security changes at the school.

“Immediately following the tragic event at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, several additional security measures were implemented, which included a revised bell schedule to ensure students at our largest high school would be able to leave their last period class directly to available school bus transportation, metal detectors, clear backpacks, thorough bag checks, and additional (private) security officers to work in concert with the school resource officer,” Orangeburg County School District spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino said Monday.

“As our school community continues to heal from the tragic event we experienced in August, our commitment to ensuring the safety of our school campuses is paramount,” Piccolino said.

“Sadly, gun violence has impacted a growing number of schools in communities across the state and nation this year. In addition to enhancing safety and security measures at our school campuses, our district also joined school systems throughout the Midlands in the Be SMART collaborative, which aims to help normalize conversations about gun safety and encourage responsible actions that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries,” she said.

Piccolino said the district couldn’t provide information about the condition of the three students who were injured in the shooting.

