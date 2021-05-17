Orangeburg traffic stop leads to MDMA, marijuana, cocaine charges

A 29-year-old is facing multiple charges after Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers allegedly discovered thousands of doses of illegal drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Jhavius Maurice Miles, of 4568 Rustic Street, is charged with trafficking in MDMA of 1,000 dosage units or more, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a pistol.
PSO II Lance Dukes reported stopping a speeding red Toyota Corolla on John C. Calhoun Drive just after 9 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report.
Dukes reported that the driver, Miles, was shaking and seemed nervous after he was pulled over. Miles was the only person in the Corolla.
When Dukes asked Miles why he was so nervous, he replied, “I’m not nervous,” the report said.
Dukes noted the “strong odor of fresh marijuana” coming from the inside of Miles’s vehicle, the report states.
Miles allegedly admitted he had some marijuana in a blue Super Mario Brothers book bag on the backseat.
During a search of the vehicle, Dukes allegedly discovered a fully loaded 357 Magnum Smith & Wesson revolver under the driver’s seat.
Inside the book bag, Dukes allegedly found a large glass Mason jar containing 39.4 grams of marijuana, an open box of clear plastic bags, two sets of black digital scales, a pill bottle that contained 6.5 grams of marijuana, 84.5 grams of MDMA, 93 ecstasy pills and two clear bags of cocaine – one having 4.2 grams and the other 2.8 grams.
The MDMA, also known as “molly,” allegedly found in the book bag is equivalent to 845 doses, according to the incident report.
Miles does not have a concealed weapons permit, according to the report.
As Dukes told Miles he was under arrest, the officer asked him numerous times if he was OK because he “was about to pass out from being so nervous,” the report states.
Miles replied, “I’m good,” the report states.
Officer B. Geathers arrived on scene and Dukes asked him to conduct a secondary search of Miles’s vehicle.
Geathers allegedly found 112.8 grams of MDMA in a clear plastic bag in the trunk behind the speaker box, according to a warrant. That’s equivalent to 1,128 doses.
Officers allege they found a total of 2,066 doses of MDMA in the vehicle.
Dukes issued Miles a warning for allegedly speeding.
If Miles is convicted on the most serious charge, he could face a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years and a $100,000 fine.
Dukes is on the ODPS Traffic Enforcement Unit established by the S.C. Department of Public Safety’s Highway Safety Grant, which is made possible by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
