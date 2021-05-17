Orangeburg traffic stop leads to MDMA, marijuana, cocaine charges

A 29-year-old is facing multiple charges after Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers allegedly discovered thousands of doses of illegal drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Jhavius Maurice Miles, of 4568 Rustic Street, is charged with trafficking in MDMA of 1,000 dosage units or more, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a pistol.

PSO II Lance Dukes reported stopping a speeding red Toyota Corolla on John C. Calhoun Drive just after 9 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

Dukes reported that the driver, Miles, was shaking and seemed nervous after he was pulled over. Miles was the only person in the Corolla.

When Dukes asked Miles why he was so nervous, he replied, “I’m not nervous,” the report said.

Dukes noted the “strong odor of fresh marijuana” coming from the inside of Miles’s vehicle, the report states.

Miles allegedly admitted he had some marijuana in a blue Super Mario Brothers book bag on the backseat.

During a search of the vehicle, Dukes allegedly discovered a fully loaded 357 Magnum Smith & Wesson revolver under the driver’s seat.