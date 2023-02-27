Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 29-year-old Orangeburg man is facing a gun charge following a traffic stop.

Chad Lavell Williams Jr., of 125 Palm Harbor Drive, is charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The traffic stop occurred at 3:40 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of John C. Calhoun Drive. An officer claimed a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata had a defective taillight, according to an incident report.

A police dog, Esso, sniffed the outside of the car. Esso showed body movements indicating he smelled something suspicious, the report said.

Officers searched the Hyundai and allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and a backpack.

Williams allegedly claimed ownership of the backpack.

Officers claim the backpack contained a loaded .40-caliber Glock 22 handgun that had been altered to render it fully-automatic, seven 9 mm rounds, 6 white capsules, a pack of Swisher Sweets cigars, a set of black brass knuckles with a white skull and 8.2 grams of a white powdery substance.

The capsules and powder were collected for testing.

Williams also has outstanding warrants in Orangeburg and Lexington counties.

If convicted on the gun charge, Williams faces up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.