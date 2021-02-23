 Skip to main content
Orangeburg teens in custody after man robbed at gunpoint
Orangeburg teens in custody after man robbed at gunpoint

Two Orangeburg teens are in custody after a man was robbed at gunpoint.

Daquan Simmons, 17, has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking. A 13-year-old male has also been charged and sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

“This was a team effort that resulted in these arrests,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We had people on the ground within minutes to apprehend these suspects.”

The man told deputies he’d arranged to meet a potential buyer for an iPhone 12 Pro Max at Roosevelt Gardens apartments, located on Presidential Drive in Orangeburg, around 3 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

As the man pulled into the parking lot, he was met by two males.

He handed the iPhone to one of the males. He handed his personal cellphone to the other male.

He told deputies that the two men walked off with his phones.

The man waited over an hour for the males to return.

He then got out of his 2020 Chevrolet Suburban and began to look for the males at the apartment complex.

As he approached a group of males, one of them pointed a small silver gun at him, the report states.

The man started walking back to his vehicle. The gunman and the male who took his iPhone followed him back to his vehicle.

At that point, the two males told the man to empty his pockets and give them the key to his vehicle.

The two males then ordered the man, against his will, to get in the backseat of his vehicle.

One of the males told the man to “shut up” as they drove his vehicle.

The man said he then began to choke one of the males. At that point, the vehicle hit a fence and sustained minor damage.

The males then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, taking the man’s keys.

Bond was denied on Simmons during a hearing on Tuesday.

The juvenile will have a hearing later in Family Court.

A third suspect is being sought.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

