Orangeburg teen’s suspicious death investigated

OCSO

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old at this home on Estate Court near Orangeburg. Maj. Rene Williams walks on the driveway as Lt. William Ketcherside collects evidence from an SUV parked at the home. 

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

Deputies are investigating after a teen was found dead Tuesday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’re trying to obtain more information to determine if foul play was involved or not,” Ravenell said. “This investigation is still early yet.”

At around 7:39 a.m., law enforcement and EMS were called to an Estate Court home in Orangeburg where an 18-year-old male was reportedly unconscious.

However, the male was determined to have expired. The sheriff’s office referred to his death as suspicious.

Investigators are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

