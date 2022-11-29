Orangeburg teen’s suspicious death investigated

Deputies are investigating after a teen was found dead Tuesday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’re trying to obtain more information to determine if foul play was involved or not,” Ravenell said. “This investigation is still early yet.”

At around 7:39 a.m., law enforcement and EMS were called to an Estate Court home in Orangeburg where an 18-year-old male was reportedly unconscious.

However, the male was determined to have expired. The sheriff’s office referred to his death as suspicious.

Investigators are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.