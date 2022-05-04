Orangeburg teen’s chains stolen at gunpoint; suspect allegedly wore jewelry on Instagram

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of stealing a teen’s gold chains at gunpoint.

Eddie Lee Jr., of 1036 Sulton Court, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Lee’s charges stem from an April 28 incident at the Shell/Bojangles located at 110 Chestnut Street, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A 17-year-old told deputies that he went inside to get something to drink and a gunman pointed a firearm at him and stated, “What you gonna do?”

The gunman snatched the chains from the teen’s neck and fled the store, the report said.

The teen claims the gunman then posted videos with the chains on Instagram moments after the incident.

The store’s video surveillance system recorded the incident.

The value of the chains is $3,750.

Lee was taken into custody on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

