Orangeburg teen guilty in fatal shooting

An Orangeburg teen has admitted to killing a person last year.

Steven Elmore, 18, of 525 Whitman St., pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter a few weeks ago.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Elmore to 10 years in prison. The judge gave Elmore credit for having already served 351 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A grand jury originally charged Elmore with murder, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Elmore killed 21-year-old Cecil Hartwell Jr. in front of Hartwell’s Sulton Court home.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Witnesses said Elmore and Hartwell were in a heated argument in the roadway and that Elmore pulled out a handgun and shot Hartwell about four or five times before fleeing, the report states.

Hartwell was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Elmore was 16 at the time.

