Orangeburg teen charged with criminal sexual conduct
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 15-year-old has been accused of committing a sexual act with a 5-year-old.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant.

The 5-year-old told her family members, the S.C. Department of Social Services and law enforcement about the allegations.

The juvenile suspect’s name has not been released.

