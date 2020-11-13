Orangeburg teen charged with criminal sexual conduct

A 15-year-old has been accused of committing a sexual act with a 5-year-old.
The juvenile suspect has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant.
The 5-year-old told her family members, the S.C. Department of Social Services and law enforcement about the allegations.
The juvenile suspect’s name has not been released.
