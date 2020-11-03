Orangeburg teen accused of stabbing sister’s boyfriend

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 14-year-old has been accused of stabbing his sister’s boyfriend multiple times on Saturday afternoon. The boyfriend needed medical attention.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a Glenfield Circle apartment.
The boyfriend began to argue with the 14-year-old’s sister after seeing another man's phone number and text in her phone, according to an ODPS incident report.
The woman told her boyfriend that she missed the other man and that she had cheated on him, according to the report.
The man allegedly grabbed her, pinned her against the wall, punched her in the face and began to choke her, the report states.
The 14-year-old brother allegedly grabbed a knife and began to stab her boyfriend five times – four times in the abdomen and once in the chest – in an attempt to get the boyfriend off of his sister.
The juvenile faces felony charges, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. The department has not released his name.
In a separate incident, an Orangeburg woman said her ex-boyfriend shot at her from his vehicle Saturday morning while she was traveling in her vehicle.
The woman told officers she drove up to her Glenfield Apartments residence at 11:30 a.m. and found her ex waiting in a white pickup truck.
The woman got back in her car to leave and her ex began to follow her down the road, according to the report.
She claimed he followed her for a while, but eventually stopped, pulled out a grey pistol and shot at her vehicle. She said he then left.
The woman said her ex has a history of following and stalking her and that she felt he was always watching her.
She said she has filed police reports regarding the subject several times over the past three months over various disputes.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
A dark blue 2016 Jeep was reported stolen from the lot of the Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm Monday morning.
The gate to the site was cut, the front window of the office was broken out and the office's copier machine was missing.
The Jeep had a black toolbox filled with hand tools as well as a Hioko multimeter.
The stolen items are valued at $8,800.
In other reports:
• An Orangeburg woman's black 2010 Honda Accord was stolen Monday night from her Beech Drive residence.
The vehicle was valued at $9,000.
• An Orangeburg man said his Juan Lane residence was burglarized Monday.
Items stolen from the residence include gold chains, a television, DVD, VCR and Blue-Ray player, pairs of sneakers and an air conditioning unit.
The value of the items stolen is estimated to be $2,647.
• Catalytic converters were stolen from two Orangeburg Department of Mental Health vehicles Monday.
The parts are valued at about $1,000.
