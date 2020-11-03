Orangeburg teen accused of stabbing sister’s boyfriend

The woman told officers she drove up to her Glenfield Apartments residence at 11:30 a.m. and found her ex waiting in a white pickup truck.

The woman got back in her car to leave and her ex began to follow her down the road, according to the report.

She claimed he followed her for a while, but eventually stopped, pulled out a grey pistol and shot at her vehicle. She said he then left.

The woman said her ex has a history of following and stalking her and that she felt he was always watching her.

She said she has filed police reports regarding the subject several times over the past three months over various disputes.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

A dark blue 2016 Jeep was reported stolen from the lot of the Cypress Creek Renewables solar farm Monday morning.

The gate to the site was cut, the front window of the office was broken out and the office's copier machine was missing.

The Jeep had a black toolbox filled with hand tools as well as a Hioko multimeter.

The stolen items are valued at $8,800.

In other reports: