Orangeburg teen accused of stabbing mother’s boyfriend

She asked him to calm down and go to sleep.

The mother said she became fed up with his behavior, so she “went to her daughter’s bedroom and armed herself with a Taser. She stated she returned to the bedroom and pulled the trigger on the Taser.”

She told deputies she pulled the trigger to scare him into calming down and going to sleep, but she never used the stun gun on him, the report said.

She claimed the man knocked the stun gun out of her hands and attempted to use it on her. She called her daughter.

The teen told deputies that while she was in her room, she heard doors slamming, the mobile home rocking and the stun gun going off.

She jumped out of bed, grabbed her pocketknife and ran to her mother’s room. She claimed she saw her mother and the boyfriend tussling.

The teen allegedly admitted that she walked up to the man and stabbed him, the report states.

She claimed the boyfriend then grabbed her by her hoodie and repeatedly pushed her into the TV stand. The teen allegedly told deputies she stabbed the man repeatedly to get him away from her.

When he let go of her, he fell to the bed.