 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg teen accused of shooting at vehicle
0 comments
breaking

Orangeburg teen accused of shooting at vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg teen is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle after a dispute this week.

“This individual apparently thinks there’s no consequences for shooting at people,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.

“We’re about to take him to school,” he said.

Ravenell said 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A man told investigators that he became engaged in an argument with his child’s mother.

The man and a friend fled in a vehicle after a relative of the woman allegedly began shooting at them.

The two men were shot at again down the road, the sheriff’s office alleges.

Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to news 24/7
Aloysius Green Jr.

Green

 SOURCE: OCSO
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News