Orangeburg teen accused of shooting at vehicle

An Orangeburg teen is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle after a dispute this week.
“This individual apparently thinks there’s no consequences for shooting at people,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.
“We’re about to take him to school,” he said.
Ravenell said 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A man told investigators that he became engaged in an argument with his child’s mother.
The man and a friend fled in a vehicle after a relative of the woman allegedly began shooting at them.
The two men were shot at again down the road, the sheriff’s office alleges.
Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.