Orangeburg teen accused of shooting at vehicle

An Orangeburg teen is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle after a dispute this week.

“This individual apparently thinks there’s no consequences for shooting at people,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.

“We’re about to take him to school,” he said.

Ravenell said 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A man told investigators that he became engaged in an argument with his child’s mother.

The man and a friend fled in a vehicle after a relative of the woman allegedly began shooting at them.

The two men were shot at again down the road, the sheriff’s office alleges.

Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0