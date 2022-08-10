Orangeburg teen accused of running over deputy

A 17-year-old Orangeburg male is accused running over a Richland County sheriff’s deputy with a stolen car on Tuesday, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Jamon Cheatham is facing one count of attempted murder, Lott said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. when a stolen car was found in a Columbia parking lot on Two Notch Road, Lott said.

He noted two deputies approached the car. One of those deputies was SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.

Cheatham allegedly backed up at a high rate of speed, pinning Merriman against her patrol SUV for a brief moment before running over her.

Lott claims Cheatham struck another car before getting out of the parking area.

“That car was no different than a gun,” Lott said. “It could’ve taken her life.”

Lott said Merriman “is going to survive” although she has “severe head and body injuries.”

Cheatham will be tried as an adult.

A Richland County magistrate set Cheatham’s bond at $150,000.

Lott noted that if Cheatham is able to post bond, he’ll immediately be taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

Cheatham is wanted by SCDJJ for failing to show up for court in an unrelated matter, Lott said.

Lott said Cheatham has faced the following charges over the past two years: carjacking, grand larceny and two counts of attempted murder – not including the one on Tuesday.

Lott said that he, the victim’s advocate and the solicitor’s office each asked the magistrate not to set bond on Cheatham because of his previous charges and because he’s wanted by SCDJJ.

“Someone who tried to kill a deputy yesterday, bond was set. He can get out from a minimum of $25 to $15,000. That makes me mad,” Lott said.

Lott explained a bonding company may charge a minimum of $25 and is only required to put up ten percent of the total bond.

If Cheatham is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.