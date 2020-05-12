Orangeburg teen accused of killing 17-year-old on Whitman Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg teen has been charged with murder in Sunday afternoon’s shooting death on Whitman Street.

Kari Kayshon Ryant, 17, of 2554 Russell Street, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 17-year old Orangeburg resident Na-Ja Shelby Sanders.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrants allege Ryant shot Sanders in the back of the head at 5:28 p.m. on Whitman Street near Plywood Street. The incident was captured on video.

Ryant was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Sanders lived on Walker Avenue in Orangeburg. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.

Ryant was arraigned Monday and his case was forwarded to circuit court for a future trial date.

He turned himself in without incident and is currently being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, according to ODPS Captain Alfred Alexander.

Alexander said the motive of the shooting remains unclear at this time.