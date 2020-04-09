Orangeburg teacher killed in vehicle crash

A beloved educator died in a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday around 8 p.m. in Clarendon County.
Mary Ann Canty, 61, died as a result of blunt force trauma, Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock said.
Canty was a third-grade teacher at Felton Laboratory Charter School and previously taught in Clarendon County.
Mock said, “The Clarendon County Fire Department and Clarendon EMS were both at the scene and assisted with extrication.”
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said Canty was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon southbound on Interstate 95 near the 106 mile marker when she “ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.”
Tidwell said Canty was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Felton’s director/principal Barry Charley posted on his social media page, “You were such a beautiful person inside and out. God called you home on last evening in a car accident because He needed a very very special angel to watch over Felton’s faculty, staff and students during this crisis of COVID 19. I met you first [time] in July 2019. The smile and your spirit lit up my heart so very much. We are going to miss you so much but we will always remember your presence and as you walked into our faculty and staff meeting and I had to always showcase you because you were the STAR who God sent into our lives at FLCS.”
Canty lived in Summerton.
