Orangeburg teacher killed in vehicle crash

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Felton’s director/principal Barry Charley posted on his social media page, “You were such a beautiful person inside and out. God called you home on last evening in a car accident because He needed a very very special angel to watch over Felton’s faculty, staff and students during this crisis of COVID 19. I met you first [time] in July 2019. The smile and your spirit lit up my heart so very much. We are going to miss you so much but we will always remember your presence and as you walked into our faculty and staff meeting and I had to always showcase you because you were the STAR who God sent into our lives at FLCS.”