Orangeburg suspect accused of trying to kill ex, man

A 35-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of firing his gun into a Jeep Cherokee, shooting another man in the chin.

Branden Julius Brooks, of Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

A man and woman reported the shooting occurred at 4 p.m. Friday after they left the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, located at 1720 Charleston Highway, in the Jeep Cherokee, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

When the Cherokee reached the 200 block of Broughton Street, Brooks allegedly pulled up beside the vehicle and shot into it.

The man in the Jeep allegedly returned fire.

The woman then got into the driver’s seat and drove the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. The woman wasn’t physically injured.

The woman and Brooks were in a relationship with each other previously, the report said.

When investigators searched Brooks’ vehicle, they allegedly found a .380-caliber black Ruger LCP firearm that was reported stolen out of Colleton County.

Officers also served Brooks with outstanding warrants for a discharging a firearm in the city limits charge and a malicious injury to personal property charge.

Those charges stem from a March 30 incident on Henley Street.

Brooks allegedly went near his ex-girlfriend’s residence and fired a gun at the same Jeep, damaging it, according to an incident report. Police claim Brooks left the scene before they arrived.

Brooks has a prior conviction for first-degree domestic violence from a December 2016 incident.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison and gave him credit for time served.

If convicted of attempted murder, Brooks faces up to 30 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.