Orangeburg storage units burglarized

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone broke into 12 units at Downtown Self-Storage, located at 183 Centre Street, according to an ODPS incident report.

One of the renters reported the break-ins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.

Two of the renter’s units were burglarized and the following items were stolen: miscellaneous shoes and clothing; a 55-inch Omni flatscreen television; a portable Party System 2000 with DJ speaker; one red speaker; one gray speaker; a DeWalt hand truck; a brown, five-drawer chest of drawers; a brown nightstand and an aluminum ladder.

The value of the items stolen from the two units is $1,600.

The business owner responded and determined someone cut locks from 10 additional units. Several of those units were emptied and open.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2011 white Ford F150 truck owned by Farmers Home Furniture, located at 205 John C. Calhoun Drive. It was parked at the store.

The theft was reported on Christmas Eve just after 10:30 a.m.

The value of the catalytic converter is $900.

