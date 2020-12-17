Orangeburg shooting victim was ‘true man of God’; educator cared for mother, just earned master’s

Hemby said if he had to choose one word to describe Williams, it’s “loyal.”

“He was loyal to his church, profession, family and friends,” he said.

Wilmont Berry, an Orangeburg businessman, met Williams back in 2003.

“Coach Williams,” as Berry called him, was his football coach at Bethune-Bowman High School.

“Coach Williams was a great guy. Just truly a good person. He was humble, kind and quiet but would also joke as well,” he said.

“He was also an encouraging person. You could always look to him to pick you up. I felt Coach Williams saw something in me and some of the other players that we didn’t see in ourselves,” he said.

“I’m going to miss the way he would always support you in what you were doing and his support for you in your career endeavors. He just had an encouraging and kind spirit,” Berry added.

Contrina Harrison has known Williams for the past three decades.

“The teacher, the coach, the hip-hop head and the Eagles’ biggest fan, Karl was one of the most humble guys to ever grace this earth,” she said.