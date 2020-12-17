Orangeburg shooting victim was ‘true man of God’; educator cared for mother, just earned master’s

LaTroy Johnson spoke with his cousin Karl Williams at 5:58 p.m. Monday.
At 8:24 p.m., Williams texted Johnson with breaking news about volleyball game cancellations.
Less than 30 minutes later, Williams answered a knock at the door of the Myers Road home where he cared for his mother.
Williams, 49, was shot in his torso and died.
At that moment, Johnson lost someone who was like his older brother.
“I looked up to him,” he said.
When Johnson was in elementary and middle school, Williams was his “personal chauffeur.” If Johnson’s mom had to work, Williams took him to ball practice.
“He taught me how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” Johnson said.
Make sure there’s a layer of peanut butter and jelly on both slices of bread before putting them together. Don’t cut off the crusts.
And just like peanut butter and jelly make for a familiar combo, so did Williams and Johnson.
“We did a lot of stuff together,” Johnson said. “He clowned on me and I clowned on him.”
When Johnson graduated from Clemson University, he returned to Orangeburg and worked as the wide receivers coach at Bethune-Bowman High School.
Williams worked there, too, as the defensive backs coach.
They coached together for a year before Johnson took another job.
Johnson said Williams has worked in the local school district since.
He was most recently Brookdale Elementary School’s parent liaison and in the computer lab.
The Orangeburg County School District sent phone calls and emails to the parents and staff of Brookdale on Tuesday, district spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
Piccolino said the school’s principal shared the news of the loss of a “beloved school employee” on Tuesday morning.
The district also arranged for additional counseling staff to be available for students, families or staff members.
Less than a month ago, Williams was part of Claflin University’s virtual commencement after earning a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction.
Dora Waymer, Williams’ friend since they were students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, said, “I pushed him. I said, ‘Karl, it’s time to finish that master’s degree.’”
Waymer said she was also pushing him to enroll in a virtual internship.
“If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask and he was there,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
She graduated from high school in 1990 and Williams, the year before.
In high school, Williams played football and baseball. Waymer was the athletic trainer.
She and other friends would joke with Williams about being a vegetarian.
When she, Williams and friends ate at El Toro, he’d speak Spanish.
“He was fluent in Spanish,” she said.
She noted that Williams was a devoted member of North Orangeburg United Methodist Church on Cook Road.
Robert Hemby, the principal at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, grew up with Williams.
He called Williams one of his best friends.
“He was a true man of God,” he said.
“He lived life to the fullest and was passionate, especially about finishing his degree. He chipped away and chipped away and chipped away and finally acquired his master’s degree,” Hemby said.
“Everything he did was special for everybody,” Hemby said. “He didn’t have to be in the spotlight.”
Hemby said Williams had an “infectious personality” that he shared with children and adults alike.
Hemby said if he had to choose one word to describe Williams, it’s “loyal.”
“He was loyal to his church, profession, family and friends,” he said.
Wilmont Berry, an Orangeburg businessman, met Williams back in 2003.
“Coach Williams,” as Berry called him, was his football coach at Bethune-Bowman High School.
“Coach Williams was a great guy. Just truly a good person. He was humble, kind and quiet but would also joke as well,” he said.
“He was also an encouraging person. You could always look to him to pick you up. I felt Coach Williams saw something in me and some of the other players that we didn’t see in ourselves,” he said.
“I’m going to miss the way he would always support you in what you were doing and his support for you in your career endeavors. He just had an encouraging and kind spirit,” Berry added.
Contrina Harrison has known Williams for the past three decades.
“The teacher, the coach, the hip-hop head and the Eagles’ biggest fan, Karl was one of the most humble guys to ever grace this earth,” she said.
She met Williams when she started at a new school and he was one of the first people who greeted her with “a welcoming smile and a drawing personality.”
“He had a true passion for young people and had a unique way of reaching them or pushing them. It didn’t matter who they were, where they were from, or whatever, he never judged,” Harrison said.
“God couldn't have picked a better person to grace this earth than my dear friend and extended family Karl,” she said.
Funeral arrangements for Williams have not yet been finalized.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Williams’ death. Anyone with information on his death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.