Orangeburg shooting victim identified
A 44-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person shot and killed Friday.

Cleveland B. Sanders of Harper Street died of a gunshot wound in the Jennifer Street incident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Demetrius Jamar Grays, 31, of 891 Jennifer Street has been charged with murder in Sander’s death.

Grays allegedly admitted to shooting Sanders, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A deputy claims Grays said, “I shot him! I shot him! I tried to tell the other deputy that already, but nobody was listening.

“The man in the driveway and the other man who was with him charged me and I had no choice but to shoot him.”

Grays is being held without bail at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

If Grays is convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

