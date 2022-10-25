Orangeburg shooting victim identified

A 33-year-old man has been identified as the person found slain a vehicle near Orangeburg’s spray park.

Mikell Simpson’s last known address was in Spartanburg, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer was patrolling Riverside Drive at 8:17 p.m. Sunday when he discovered Simpson’s body in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near the spray park.

Simpson’s body was slumped over the console and blood was inside of the vehicle.

Simpson was shot in the head, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers found shell casings on the front passenger side floorboard, but didn’t find any firearm in the vehicle.

A city camera at the front gate of the splash pad “may have caught the incident,” the report states.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.