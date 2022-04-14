Orangeburg shooting victim identified

A 32-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person shot and killed on Sunday.

Isaac Coral Watson Myers died of a gunshot wound, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Thursday.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators continue to probe the incident.

According to the incident report, Myers moved in with relatives at a Wolfe Trail apartment two weeks ago.

Myers’ aunt and her fiancé, who live in the apartment, woke up around 3 a.m. Sunday to a loud noise.

His aunt told officers it sounded like the “ceiling of the bathroom had caved.”

Her fiancé went downstairs to investigate the sound and told her call 911 when he discovered Myers on the floor.

Officers didn’t find a weapon near him.

They collected one shell casing from the front doorstep of the apartment.

Myers’ death was the third shooting homicide in the City of Orangeburg this year.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

