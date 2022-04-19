Orangeburg shooting suspect found in Charlotte

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Cordova man sought in a February shooting incident was taken into custody in Charlotte, N.C. He was returned to Orangeburg.

Tommy Tomlinson Wannamaker, 43, of 160 Chicquita Street, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Heavily redacted police reports say the shooting occurred at 6:29 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the parking lot of the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road.

Officers discovered one of the motel’s rooms had been shot twice.

In addition, a 2011 white Chevrolet Malibu was damaged by bullets.

A warrant claims the incident was captured on video.

If convicted, Wannamaker faces up to 10 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a GRX retro-reflectometer from a truck parked at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Elliott Street.

The theft was reported on Friday afternoon.

The tool is valued at $10,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole five catalytic converters from trucks and SUVs parked at Davis Toyota, located at 3237 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Friday.

Catalytic converters were stolen from the following: a 2018 Toyota Tundra, a 2015 Toyota Tundra, a 2010 Toyota 4Runner, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma and a 2019 Toyota Highlander.

The value of the catalytic converters is $10,000.

This isn’t the first time that catalytic converters have been stolen from the business. Nine catalytic converters were stolen in early November 2021.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 16-foot black trailer that was parked in the front yard of a Cook Road home in North.

The trailer contained a toolbox with $15,000 in tools. The theft was reported on Friday.

The value of the stolen items is $21,300.

• A Caterpillar generator was stolen from outside a Water Tank Road home in Neeses. Someone also stole $300 in cash from a vehicle parked there.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The stolen items are valued at $1,100.

• A man reported that someone stole his brother’s 2006 tan Cadillac DTS that was parked at a Seawright Street home in Orangeburg on Sunday.

The man left the DTS unlocked with the keys inside of it, the report states.

A state trooper reported finding the car abandoned and wrecked on Goff Avenue.

It was valued at $6,000.

• Someone stole a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber revolver from an Antioch Road home in Santee. The property owner reported the theft on Sunday.

The firearms are valued at $400.

