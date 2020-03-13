Orangeburg salon owner accused of using clients’ debit cards

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg salon owner is accused of using her clients’ debit and credit cards while they were getting their hair done.

Shelly Gaye Gifford, 47, of 4911 Norway Road, Norway, is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud more than $500 in a six-month period. Gifford is also known as Shelly Gaye Bair.

One client stated that she went to Hair by Bair, located on Ridgewood Drive, around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 to get her hair washed, cut and styled.

She told police that she left her pocketbook unattended while she was there. Gifford allegedly asked her if she could use her vehicle to drive to Walmart to purchase some craft items.

Later, the client was able to determine that someone used her debit card at Walgreens on Chestnut Street on Feb. 7 for three transactions totaling $1,517.85. The total for each transaction was for $505.95, an incident report states.

A second client said that at 5 p.m. Feb. 26, she went to Hair by Bair to have her hair cut and dyed.

She told police that while someone was washing her hair, Gifford asked her if she was paying with cash.

She told Gifford yes.