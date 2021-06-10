Orangeburg resident shot, killed in Darlington

An Orangeburg resident was apparently shot and killed in Darlington. The male’s death is under investigation as a homicide, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said.

Neither Hudson nor the Darlington County Coroner’s Office would provide the name or age of the deceased male.

The male’s body was discovered in a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Patrick Highway and East Home Avenue.

“He was found with an apparent gunshot wound,” Hudson said.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division crime scene investigators assisted with the scene.

Hudson asks anyone with information about the death to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4920 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

