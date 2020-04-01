Orangeburg rape suspect to await trial at home

Ford argued that Turner’s attorney didn’t provide any change in Turner’s circumstances that warranted bond modification.

She also argued that Turner’s parents’ home was “not a safe or appropriate place” for him to serve his house arrest because he was living in his parents’ home when the incidents allegedly occurred. The alleged rapes did not, however, take place at his parents’ home.

Ford additionally argued that the accusers’ rights have been violated.

Ford said that Turner’s bond has been “modified by informal agreements between the State and Defense Counsel without judicial involvement and without notifying the victims.”

She claimed that Turner was allowed to attend a family Christmas function in Lexington County on Dec. 20, 2019, and he was allowed to live with his parents during the threat of Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 2, 2019, because his grandmother’s home didn’t have a generator.

“Failure to notify the victims in advance of potential bond modifications, including Christmas at a family gathering, violates their rights and erodes public confidence in the judicial system. When counsel orchestrate modifications outside the presence of a judge, the community’s confidence is eroded and the victims are endangered,” she argued.