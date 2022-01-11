Orangeburg Prep shifts to virtual learning

Orangeburg Preparatory Schools will move to virtual instruction for the remainder of the week due to the number of faculty and maintenance staff out because of COVID-19, according to board of directors Chairman Michael Delaney.

“We cannot hold classes without teachers, and the school cannot be effectively cleaned and disinfected with the current number of custodians absent,” Delaney said.

Eleven teachers and three custodial employees are out during this time.

Delaney noted that the shift to virtual instruction is not due to the number of students with COVID.

Portions of OPS will remain open: the Child Development Center and birth through 3K.

However, after-school care will not be available for the remainder of the week or on Monday, Jan. 17, when the school will be closed in observance of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

“We plan to offer after-school care when we return on Tuesday,” Delaney said.

