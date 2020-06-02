Orangeburg police: Woman fled down Chestnut at 90 mph at 10:14 a.m.

The tag on the vehicle belonged to a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

When the vehicle turned onto Blanda Circle and pulled into a residence, the officer drew his service weapon and ordered the woman out of the vehicle.

She surrendered without incident and an officer transported her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The woman told a sheriff’s deputy she took the vehicle from her mother earlier that morning, the report said. Her mother declined to press charges.

The woman is facing misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and failure to stop for blue light.

In an unrelated report, a Park Street man reported three dogs attacked and killed a cat Monday morning.

An officer wasn’t able to locate the dogs, but told the man he’d set a trap as soon as one becomes available.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Bamberg man’s vehicle on Jamison Avenue on Friday, according to a report.

The man reported the incident on Sunday.

He said he’d fallen asleep outside in a chair after he had too much to drink, the report said.