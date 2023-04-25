The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to help find a 16-year-old who allegedly ran away from home.

Laxavien Franklin was last seen around 8:35 p.m. Monday, according to a press release.

Franklin’s mother saw him get into a red Ford Mustang. Another male was in the vehicle, according to the release.

Franklin was wearing a red and white jacket, purple and white shorts and yellow Crocs sandals.

If anyone knows Franklin’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or text a tip to 847411 or use the Tip411 phone app. People providing tips don’t have to tell their names.