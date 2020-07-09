Orangeburg police: Teen bystander shot in stomach, leg; Barnwell man injured in separate shooting

The three people who fled the vehicle were not located.

On Wednesday night, an unknown subject shot several bullets at a Sprinkle Avenue residence while the occupants of the house were asleep.

Six bullet markings were found on the house with four rounds hitting the vinyl siding and two hitting two separate windows.

No one in the residence was injured. The victims believe the incident was related to the Pineland Street incident, the report said.

In separate report, a Barnwell man needed surgery after he was shot in the city Wednesday afternoon.

He was dropped off at the Regional Medical Center around 2:44 p.m. by two unknown men, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man was shot in his left leg near his groin. The bullet struck his femoral artery and then his femur, causing it to shatter, according to the report.

Prior to going into surgery, the man informed hospital staff that he was shot in the city at a store but could not provide officers the store's name or exact location.

