Orangeburg police seek public’s help IDing woman

ODPS

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying this woman.

 SOURCE: ODPS

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a person spotted on security cameras.

She is being sought in connection with the fraudulent use of a stolen debit card used on April 10 at “It's Fashion” in the Prince of Orange Mall. ODPS has not called her a suspect.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator J. Haig at 803-533-4104. Callers can remain anonymous.

