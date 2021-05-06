Orangeburg police seek public’s help IDing woman

Special to The T&D
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a person spotted on security cameras.
She is being sought in connection with the fraudulent use of a stolen debit card used on April 10 at “It's Fashion” in the Prince of Orange Mall. ODPS has not called her a suspect.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator J. Haig at 803-533-4104. Callers can remain anonymous.
