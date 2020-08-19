Orangeburg police seek missing truck

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Detectives are asking the public to help find an Orangeburg man’s missing truck.
The truck is a 1993 white Ford F350 two-door with black lettering on the side that reads, “Midlands Sanitation LLC.”
The owner says he met a man in the Lowe’s parking lot who agreed to work on the truck. The owner dropped it off for the man Friday at a Whaley Street location.
When the 19-year-old drove by the Whaley Street location sometime later, he noticed neither the truck nor the man were there.
He tried calling the man several times, but no one answered the phone.
He then called law enforcement.
The truck is valued at $8,000.
If anyone has information about the truck’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Vance man is facing a third-degree assault and battery charge after he allegedly hit a woman in the head and shoved her to the floor on Monday afternoon.
The woman said she and the man got into a verbal altercation about the man taking money from her account.
She also claimed the man threatened to kill her.
Deputies collected the man’s weapons for safekeeping. They include a 12-gauge shotgun, an AK47 and a .45-caliber handgun.
